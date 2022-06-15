Registration for Apple’s Professional Learning Virtual Conferences Now Open

For those interested in professional learning featuring the iPad this summer, Apple is hosting a series of free, virtual hands-on professional learning conferences. The events start this week.

According to the official Apple events page, users will be able to “explore helpful resources, practice new skills and reflect on ways Apple technology can support great learning and teaching”.

Apple Hosting Virtual Professional Learning Experiences

The conferences will be hosted by Apple Professional Learning Specialists. The hands-on sessions will be offered twice daily—Tuesday through Thursday—and run for approximately 60 minutes. Furthermore, each different section has three distinct sessions in which users may participate.

Right now, the current schedule of events is as follows:

Tell Captivating Photo Stories: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Tap Into Your Inner Artist: Thursday, June 16, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Make Musical Masterpieces: Tuesday, June 21, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Create Audio and Video Stories: Wednesday, June 22, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Dive Deep Into Learning with AR: Thursday, June 23, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Become a Citizen Scientist: Tuesday, July 12, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Make Math More Meaningful: Wednesday, July 12, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Take a Cultural and Historic Tour: Thursday, July 14, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Develop Language and Literacy Skills: Tuesday, July 19, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Reach All Learners: Wednesday, July 20, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

Learn to Code with Swift: Thursday, July 21, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 PM (CDT)

While those looking to register may have already missed the “Tell Captivating Photo Stories” session, there are still plenty of options for those interested in learning. Additionally, the sessions covering a varsity of topics from art to science, to even history and coding. There is plenty for anyone looking to expand their horizons.

With iPadOS 16 just on the horizon, these sessions will hopefully prepare users for the new changes that are sure to arrive.

Lastly, those interested may find more information, including how to register, here.