Release Candidates of iOS 18.1, iPad 18.1 & macOS 15.1 Are Out

Apple has released the release candidate versions of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 to developers and public beta testers, it is the final stage before the public release. This comes a week after the seventh beta was seeded, and the official release is due on 28th.

The updates, which can be downloaded from the Settings app on compatible devices, bring Apple Intelligence. However, these advanced AI capabilities are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models.

Apple Intelligence brings better user experience across various applications. Writing Tools, available wherever text can be edited, has spell-checking, grammar correction, tone adjustment, and text summarization. Siri receives a visual upgrade with a subtle glow around the display and introduces a Type to Siri feature for text-based interactions.

There are also smart replies in messages and mail, a new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode, and article summarization in Safari.

One of the most important updates is the introduction of phone call recording and transcription capabilities across all devices. Additionally, iPhone 15 Pro models can now capture spatial photos.

While many features are included in this release, some features like Image Playground, Genmoji, and certain Siri changes and enhancements are yet to be implemented.