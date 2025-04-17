Remember AirPower? Apple’s Wireless Charging Mat? Patent Says It Might Make a Comeback

Recent Apple patents for “Wireless Power Systems With Foreign Object Detection” have started speculation about a probable return of the AirPower wireless charging mat. The patent describes a wireless charging mat that can charge multiple devices and detect foreign objects.

Background: AirPower’s Promise and Demise

Apple announced AirPower in 2017 as a multi-device charging mat. It was to have the ability to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

Apple canceled AirPower in 2019 after facing engineering challenges. Overheating and safety concerns were among the reasons for its cancellation.

What’s in the New Patent?

The new patent describes a wireless charging system to have multiple coils. This will let users place devices anywhere on the mat.

The mat uses foreign object detection to identify coins, keys, or other metallic objects. It can stop charging if a foreign object is found, giving extra safety.

The patent says the system uses quality-factor measurements and machine learning. This helps the mat tell the difference between approved devices and foreign objects.

The design also adds compensation for aging, temperature, and resistance. This means the detection system will work reliably over time, as reported by AppleWorldToday.

How Does This Relate to AirPower?

The patents directly mention multi-device, multi-coil charging mats. This is what AirPower was to have.

One important point is that overheating from foreign objects was a problem for AirPower. The new patent’s focus on foreign object detection seems to address that issue.

Apple has filed quite a few patents for wireless charging mats. This shows Apple is still interested in bringing such a product to market.

Is a New AirPower Imminent?

Apple does not use the name “AirPower” in new filings. But the technical solutions are responses to the issues that stopped the original product.

The patents show ongoing work in multi-device, free-placement wireless charging. They also add new safety features to prevent overheating and device damage.

Apple seems to be working on a new wireless charging mat. It could be safer and more reliable, even if it is called something other than AirPower.

Overall, Apple’s new patent for a wireless power system with foreign object detection means the company is still interested in the AirPower idea. The patent addresses the problems that led to AirPower’s cancellation.

A new Apple wireless charging mat may be coming. It could have improved safety and reliability, even if it arrives under a different name.