Reminder: Free Flickr Users Need to Take Action Today

Starting today, January 8, free Flickr users with more than 1,000 photos need to take action. Unless you upgrade to a paid plan you can’t upload more content. And if you don’t upgrade this month Flickr will start deleting your content instead.

Flickr Changes

The company made this announcement in November 2018. SmugMug bought Flickr from Yahoo and made changes in an attempt to make the platform more profitable. Under Yahoo, free Flickr users got a terabyte of storage. But SmugMug is capping user uploads at 1,000 photos or videos.

To upgrade to Flickr Pro, you can either select the monthly plan at US$5.99/month, or the annual plan at US$50 (US$4.17/month).

