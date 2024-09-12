Replacing iPhone 16’s Battery Gets Easier, but Not for 16 Pro/Max

Apple has revealed changes to the internal design of its latest iPhone 16, making battery replacement a more easier process

The tech giant has “reengineered” the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to help in the easier battery service. This comes as the EU prepares to implement regulations requiring smartphone batteries to be more easily replaceable by 2025. Here’s how you can pre-order the latest iPhones.

With the improved battery serviceability, Apple has added several thermal design upgrades:

A redesigned main logic board with centralized chip placement

A new thermal substructure crafted from 100% recycled aluminum

The internal redesign has created space for a larger chamber in both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models.

While unconfirmed, speculation say that Apple may be using a new electrically induced adhesive debonding technology. This approach could involve using low voltage electricity to remove the battery, requiring a metal-encased battery design, as per MacRumors.

But, Apple’s press release for the iPhone 16 Pro models does not mention any enhanced battery repairability.

As the new iPhones hit the market, tech enthusiasts and repair specialists eagerly await the opportunity to conduct teardowns, which will reveal the full extent of these battery and thermal improvements.