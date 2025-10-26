Report: Vapor Chamber Cooling coming to M6 iPad Pro in 2027

Apple plans to give the iPad Pro a new cooling system. The company is developing a vapor chamber that keeps the tablet cool while staying thin and fanless. This upgrade aims to improve performance for long, demanding tasks like video editing and gaming.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, reports that Apple has put a vapor chamber on the iPad Pro roadmap and could ship it as soon as the next refresh, which points to spring 2027 on the iPad Pro’s 18-month cycle. He frames the change as a way to push sustained performance higher without adding a fan.

Why Apple is doing this

The vapor chamber system already works well on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It prevents overheating during games or heavy use. Apple wants to bring the same benefit to the iPad Pro, which often handles creative and professional workloads that heat up the device.

The M5 iPad Pro, launched this year, delivers strong performance but still runs hot during heavy use. A vapor chamber can help keep the M6 chip stable and avoid throttling. It will also prepare the iPad for new tasks like AI tools and advanced video work.

How it fits the lineup

This move also helps Apple draw a clearer line between the iPad Air and iPad Pro. The Air is getting closer to the Pro in performance, but vapor chamber cooling will give the Pro a lasting edge. It lets the Pro handle longer, more demanding projects without slowing down.

Users who rely on the iPad Pro for creative or professional work will notice more consistent speeds. For those choosing between a MacBook and an iPad, this could make the Pro a stronger option.

What to expect and when

Gurman’s note aligns with Apple’s typical cadence. The company refreshed the iPad Pro this past week with M5. Counting forward 18 months lands around early 2027 for the next big update. That window lines up with Apple’s expected shift to the 2-nanometer M6 chip from TSMC, which should improve performance per watt and benefit even more from efficient cooling.

A vapor chamber spreads heat quickly across a larger plate that sits over the system-on-a-chip. Better heat spread means less throttling and more consistent performance in exports, renders, and long gaming sessions. If Apple executes well, the iPad Pro can run closer to peak speeds for longer while staying quiet and thin.