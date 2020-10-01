LONDON – It had been a long time since I’d been to an Apple Store. I bought an iPad early in 2020 and then… well… COVID-19… you know the rest… However, I ordered an Apple Watch SE and saw it was available the next day at the Apple Store near my home, instead of in two-weeks time if I waited for delivery. So I grabbed my mask and off I headed.

Visiting an Apple Store During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Apple has put a number of safety provisions in place in its open retail outlets during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are all very apparent as soon as you arrive.

I had to book a 15-minute slot and an order number was emailed to me ahead of time. You can add the voucher to the Wallet app and it is scanned by a masked member of staff. Multiple members of staff check the codes of those queuing outside. I was quickly guided to the doors of the store. There, I had my temperature checked. After that, I was escorted to stand at one of the tables where devices are usually displayed and Genius Appointments carried out. Nobody else was on that table and very few others were in the Apple Store itself. My new device was handed to me and off I went. The whole process probably took less than five minutes and felt very well organized and safe.

A couple of caveats: I arrived at the Apple Store just a minute or two before it opened for the day so there was no backlog and, consequently, minimal queueing. I was only picking up something that I’d already paid for, so my need to interact with staff, browse, or do anything else was also very limited. However, as I say, in typical Apple fashion there was a plan in place and it was executed well by the staff, making what could have been an uncomfortable experience into a fairly straightforward one.