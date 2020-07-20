Representative John Lewis: Apple Uses Homepage to Pay Tribute

Over the weekend, Apple used its main homepage to pay tribute to the leading civil rights campaigner and long-term Congressman, John Lewis. Rep. Lewis passed away on Friday at the age of 80. He marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was first elected to Congress in 1986, where he represented Georgia’s 5th District.

Apple Execs Pay Tribute to Representative John Lewis

The Apple homepage featured a picture of the late congressman, alongside his famous quote:

Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.

Top Apple executives also paid tribute. “We have lost an American hero,” tweeted CEO Tim Cook.

We have lost an American hero. John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world. He marched in Selma, he marched on Washington—he marched for us all. His life's work shaped our history and his legacy inspires us to continue the march for racial equity and justice. pic.twitter.com/WqW11757Io — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 18, 2020

Lisa Jackson, the Vice President who is leading Apple’s efforts to help tackle racial inequality, paid her own tribute. She shared an image of message Rep. Lewis had left her in his bestselling book Walking with the Wind.

“With faith and hope, keep your eyes on the prize.” Rest In Peace and Power, Mr. Lewis. pic.twitter.com/Rigo11enfm — Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) July 18, 2020

Furthermore, Ms. Jackson changed her profile picture to an image of Rep. Lewis following an arrest as a young man.