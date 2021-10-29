GM Hearing announced on Thursday that iPhone and iPad users can use their ReSound ONE hearing aids to make phone and FaceTime calls.

Phone Calls With ReSound ONE

These hearing aids take advantage of the support for bi-directional audio that Apple added with iOS | iPadOS 15. These devices are Made for iPhone certified and compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and later. You can also use these hearing aids with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

GN Hearing CEO and President, Gitte Aabo:

At GN Hearing, we’re incredibly proud to continue to deliver simple solutions with best-in-class user experiences across Apple devices. When we work in harmony, we can make a real difference to people’s day-to-day lives.

To enable hands-free calling on iPhone or iPad, ReSound ONE and Beltone Imagine users will get a device software update in December 2021. In addition, all ReSound and Beltone hearing aids feature leading streaming options including direct streaming from iPhone and a suite of wireless accessories.