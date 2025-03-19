Review: One Week with the M4 MacBook Air, A Top-Notch Device for Anyone (Almost)

Today, I get to review the M4 MacBook Air 2025: Apple’s newest device has not only received the latest processor from Cupertino but also a nice little price drop. From all-day battery life to a gorgeous display, there’s a lot to love, but is it for everybody and anybody? Not quite, but it’s damn close. Journey with me as I secure a new laptop and give you my two cents on Apple’s latest offering.

M4 MacBook Air 2025 Review: Starting at the Top

Before getting this new beast of a machine, I was running a 2018 MacBook Pro, which I will admit still runs pretty well. Going with the Midnight color option, the M4 MacBook Air is incredibly light while maintaining solid rigidity. I don’t feel like I can snap it in half quite like I did when I had my 2015 MacBook Air. It’s also great that the design of the device is more in line with current Pro models versus the slicker, rounded designs of yesteryear.

The two USB-C ports, MagSafe charging port, and headphone jack are all you get, but remember you can run dual external monitors through the Air without even closing the lid. While the outside is simple, the hardware certainly isn’t. Only now am I realizing just how long I’ve gone without an upgrade?

Looking at the Hardware: Let’s Talk Power

Jumping from a 2018 MacBook Pro to a 15-inch M4 MacBook Air isn’t just making a simple upgrade; it’s taking a giant leap into the next generation. I keep bringing up my MacBook Pro because it still sports an Intel-based processor. Moving to Apple’s M4, in this instance, is like being thrown into the deep end, where do I even start with this much power?

Image Credits: Apple

To put it simply, the MacBook Air is fast. It’s like a supercharged lightning bolt that drank too much pre-workout. While I did some basic online CPU/GPU tests for the truly hardcore (it got a CPU score of 1028 on Stress My GPU), I find it more productive to put it into terms that help everyone: this thing is going to run virtually whatever you need it to do. While I would recommend upgrading the 8GB RAM if you go with the 13-inch base model, the M4 will succeed where you need it most.

However, for gamers, they may have some hiccups with higher-end games. While some may find this to be a problem, I think the machine still puts in the work. It can play the new Resident Evil just fine, but something with more powerful visuals may not be able to run at its highest settings. However, the Liquid Retina display looks fantastic, and watching the latest episode of Severance was an absolute treat on this device.

It’s the Little Things: More Thoughts on Hardware

Considering some of the other new hardware, it’s worth noting that much of the M4 MacBook Air is based on the previous-generation model. However, before moving on to the software, I want to talk about the new 12MP Center Stage camera, the battery, and the Magic Keyboard.

The new camera looks crisp, and I’m personally excited to try it in my next Zoom meeting. Even in the poor lighting of my living room, the camera provides great detail, reminiscent of the front camera on my iPhone 15 Pro.

In terms of the battery, I’ve yet to even need to charge the device after multiple days of moderate use. Even after making the update to the latest beta of Sequoia, I’ve yet to charge the thing, and having Mag-Safe and USB-C charging options is pretty fantastic (I did test to see if I could charge it via USB-C).

Lastly, I’m also a big fan of the Touch ID Magic Keyboard. I thought I was going to miss having the Touch Bar found on Pro models, but so far, I’m not. However, I’ll leave that up to you whether or not you need it. Personally, I like the feel and speed of the keyboard found within the MacBook Air.

Talkin’ Software: macOS and Apple Intelligence

A big selling point from Apple is the fact that the new MacBook Air arrives with Apple Intelligence. I’ll have to be honest: I’m still on the fence about AI. While I do like the writing tools occasionally, I don’t use Siri beyond setting reminders for myself (which I do frequently). For some, Apple Intelligence is a blessing, and for some, not so much. How you feel about it will determine whether it being included is a positive or a negative.

One of the biggest reasons I went with the new MacBook Air is that I feel Apple is pretty likely to stop providing support for Intel-based Macs relatively soon. Considering Apple typically stops providing support after 5-to-7 years, it seemed like the best time to get back on board. One great thing about purchasing a new device is that you’ll receive updates for years to come, ensuring your machine stays secure.

The Final Call: Who Should Get the M4 MacBook Air?

At the end of the day, the new M4 MacBook Air is a fantastic device, but is it for everyone? No. However, it certainly is for a lot of people. If it’s been a while since you’ve made an upgrade, or you’re new to the world of MacBook, then the new Air is a sure-fire win.

With that in mind, I can see how specific individuals would expect a little more out of a laptop, especially if they desire more USB-C connections (we can’t get one near the headphone jack, c’mon!). Apple is definitely ensuring the Pro has more beef and bulk to it, but it’s incredible how close the Air can try to compare.

Another USB-C port or SD card slot could totally go here.

While I absolutely love this machine, there are some drawbacks. While I found the price to be great, I think a lot of people are going to need to upgrade both the storage and the RAM. Personally, I also don’t think the 13-inch model cuts it, but I could see how certain individuals would go for the smaller size. So, while Apple touts a $999 price tag, it’s pretty likely you’ll upgrade something in the machine.

For some, this laptop is going to be everything they need. Those who need just a few more bells and whistles might want to consider what the next MacBook Pro offers. In the end, I’m pretty excited to use this machine as my daily driver, and I think many folks will feel the same way.