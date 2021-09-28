The latest episode of Ted Lasso featured the song ‘Never Going to Give You Up’ by Rick Astley. A lot. Over the weekend, the singer shared his view on its inclusion, and one scene in particular.

Rick Astley Needed “Time to Process” Latest ‘Ted Lasso’ Episode

In a video posted to Twitter, the pop star said that it had taken him “a little time to process” that episode. He praised actor Hannah Waddingham and said people had been in touch with him to say that the scene in the church had made them cry.

As I wrote in my review, I found that scene somewhat cringe. However, it seems to have made an impact on others, including Rick Astley himself!