Lots of people took great pleasure in Epic Game’s swipe at Apple. The games maker used the famous ‘1984’ ad as the basis for highlighting a Fortnite event and attacking Apple’s decision to boot the game out of the App Store for violating the rules. However, one person left somewhat underwhelmed by the clip was the director of the original Superbowl 18 ad, Ridley Scott.

Ridley Scott ‘Complimented’ Epic ‘Copied’ 1984 Apple Ad ‘Shot For Shot’ For Fortnite Campaign

Last week, the famed director told IGN that having seen the Epic clip he “wrote to them because on the one hand I can be fully complemented by the fact they copied [my commercial] shot for shot. But pity the message is so ordinary when they could have been talking about democracy or more powerful things… And they didn’t use it.” Mr. Scott said he thought that “the animation was terrific, the idea was terrific, the message was ‘ehh’.”

Epic Games released the ‘Ninteen Eighty-Fortnite’ clip after Apple removed the game from the App Store for violating its rules. The company wanted to create its own store to avoid Apple’s in-app purchase fees. Consequently, Season four of Fortnite is not available on iOS.