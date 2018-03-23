Rob Janoff, the man who created the original 6 color Apple logo*, is going to talk design at a Fiverr-sponsored event on March 28th, in New York City. He’ll be talking design, and according to Cult of Mac, that will include working on that Apple logo.

From the event description:

The man behind one of the most recognizable logos in the world, is launching the first event in our ‘Do With’ series—a series that will bring household names to live events all over the world, showcasing quality, professionalism, and how the best in the biz get s#!t done. Rob will be hosting a special evening on March 28th, at 6:30pm in New York City. We’ll showcase Rob’s talent for logo design, design theory and more. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage in discussion with one of the world’s leading designers.

Mr. Janoff was working for Regis McKenna when he was tasked with coming up with a logo for a computer startup called “Apple Computer.” That was the brainchild of a precocious kid named Steve Jobs. You might have heard of it. Here’s a refresher to jog your memory:

*The 6 Color Logo is Apple’s second logo, the first being the one featuring Isaac Newton, drawn by Ron Wayne. It is, however, the original version of the iconic shape the world associates with Apple.