The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) filed a $200 million lawsuit against Roblox for user-uploaded music in their streams.

Roblox Lawsuit

Roblox is a platform that lets its users create games and play games from other users. NMPA President David Israelite said that the platform has “taken virtually no action” to prevent copyright infringement.

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of ABKCO Music & Records, Big Machine Records, Concord Music Group with Pulse Music Group, deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman), Downtown Music Publishing, and others.

The lawsuit will ensure songwriters are fully paid for their works on the platform and that Roblox takes seriously its obligations to those who have made its service so popular and profitable. Songs recorded by artists including Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, deadmau5, Ed Sheeran, and the Rolling Stones are all being utilized without compensating their writers and copyright holders.

NMPA is also launched a “major ramp-up” of its takedown campaign against Twitch. “NMPA will continue removing music which Amazon refuses to pay for.”