‘Rounded’ Voice Debuts in Claude App with Claude 4 Intro on iOS

Anthropic has introduced a new voice called “Rounded” in its Claude app on iOS, marking a small but notable addition to its mobile experience. This update appears alongside the debut of Claude 4 models—Opus 4 and Sonnet 4—on Apple’s platform.

The new voice joins the app’s existing voice lineup, giving users an extra option for vocal interaction. It’s visible in the app’s voice selector carousel and matches the minimalist, polished aesthetic of Claude’s user interface. “Rounded” reflects Anthropic’s push to refine user interaction, especially as it rolls out advanced AI models on mobile.

Voice Feature Signals a Broader Mobile Shift

Image Source: TestingCatalog

The introduction of the “Rounded” voice isn’t just cosmetic. It aligns with Claude 4’s expansion to iOS, which brings Anthropic’s highest-performing AI to mobile users. Users can now interact with Claude’s full range of capabilities, including coding support, document processing, and task automation, while choosing how they want the assistant to sound.

This type of personalization is common in consumer AI products. With “Rounded,” Anthropic adds a more approachable, human-like tone to its app, further integrating conversational AI into everyday workflows.

Claude 4 Models Strengthen Core Capabilities

The Claude 4 rollout on iOS includes the Opus 4 and Sonnet 4 models. Opus 4 leads benchmarks with a 72.5% score on SWE-bench Verified, while Sonnet 4 scores 72.7% and now serves GitHub Copilot’s next version.

As we reported yesterday, Claude 4 handles large codebases, supports long-form reasoning, and performs multi-step tasks with high consistency. In testing, Opus 4 maintained accuracy for seven hours without context loss. Developers can now run Claude Code in VS Code or JetBrains, manage GitHub Actions, and use memory files to preserve continuity between sessions.

These upgrades aim to make Claude a reliable assistant for professionals who need speed, memory, and sustained accuracy.

With the “Rounded” voice now available, Claude’s mobile interface takes another step toward becoming more human, more useful, and more intuitive.