Code found within the iOS 14.5 beta 5 release hints that the 2021 iPad Pros could have an A14X chip (via 9To5Mac).

A14X Chip

The report suggests that the A14X chip will be based on T8103, otherwise known as the M1 chip. Codenames for the new iPads are J517, J518, J522, and J523.

The announce date for these new products is unknown. Some rumors claimed that Apple would have a spring event on March 23, while others say they will be announced “as early as April.” Upgrades could involve a Thunderbolt port, improved cameras, and a mini-LED display for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.