AirPods 2 Thought to Launch in 2019

AirPods 2 are rumored to launch in the first half of 2019, and could be redesigned to have health monitoring features (via Digitimes).

AirPods 2

Digitimes cites “sources” and has a mix record of rumor accuracy. But AirPods 2 are sure to ship eventually, and we can wait to see if it will be in the first six months of 2019.

Health features have been speculated to appear in the next AirPods, as well as the hands-free “Hey Siri” feature instead of double tapping a Pod. Additionally, an AirPods case that could be wirelessly charged was demoed with AirPower, but we all know what happened to that.

Given the small size of the AirPods and the battery, the monitoring features would be limited to certain things.

