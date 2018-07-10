BGR Claims Apple Will Acquire AgileBits and 1Password

BGR‘s editor-in-chief claims that Apple will acquire AgileBits and 1Password, a speculation that the company has shot down. But Apple could be deploying 1Password to its employees.

AgileBits Acquisition

1Password took to Twitter to deny the acquisition speculation:

Rumours of my acquisition are completely false. My humans and I are happily independent and plan to remain so. — 1Password (@1Password) July 10, 2018

BGR goes on to suggest that Apple will soon deploy 1Password to its employees:

According to our source, after many months of planning, Apple plans to deploy 1Password internally to all 100,000 employees. This includes not just employees in Cupertino, but extends all the way to retail, too. Furthermore, the company is said to have carved out a deal that includes family plans, giving up to 5 family members of each employee a free license for 1Password.

The article claims 100 Apple employees will start using 1Password starting this week. It will roll out to all corporate and retail employees within the next one to two months.

