Ever since Tim Cook announced the transition of Macs to the Apple Silicon Arm-based processor, rumors have abounded about when the first model would be unveiled. According to a recent Apple leakster, we will see the first Apple Silicon MacBook Pro at the September 15 “Time Flies” event.

Using History to Predict the Future of Apple Silicon

Rumors of product releases are flying faster than the feathers on the opening day of duck season. Still, we should also look at the past to try determining when the first Apple Silicon Mac will be announced. After all, Cupertino has done this before, moving from Power PC to Intel.

When Steve Jobs announced the last processor transition, 218 days went by before the first Intel Mac was announced. AppleInsider’s William Gallagher suggested that Tim Cook’s Apple would take no more than 192 days to deliver the first Arm-based Mac.

That would mark the end of 2020. Cook, in his WWDC 2020 announcement, said the new Macs would ship before the end of the year.

An Apple Silicon MacBook, or MacBook Pro?

Previously, a leak from Twitter user Komiya suggested that the first Apple Silicon macBook would be the rebirth of the 12-inch model. That flew contrary to Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction of an ARM-powered 13.3-inch MacBook Pro being first out of the gate.

Both suggested shipping times to allow the new MacBooks to arrive in time for Christmas. This latest leak may bring the ARM-baed laptops even sooner.

A MacBook Pro, but a Larger Screen Size

Now, we’re hearing news that the new Apple Silicon MacBook Pro will be announced at the “Time Flies” event on September 15. This latest leak suggests the computer will have a 14-inch display, instead of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro currently in production.

The internal graphics processing unit (GPU) in the computer will be comparable to the Radeon Pro 5500M, according to reports. Performance-wise, suggestions are floating that the new product will compare with the current 16-inch MacBook Pro. Gaming experience is said to be exceptional, as long as the games are optimized for Apple Silicon.

More Models Coming, but No Further Details

The leaker says Apple will announce a 12-inch MacBook, along with a 24-inch iMac, in 2020. The unveiling could even happen on September 15, but there’s no confirmation of that just yet.

We will be providing full coverage of the September 15 Apple keynote. Rest assured, when Apple does announce the first Apple Silicon models, we will find out all we can about them and let you know.