iPad Pro Leak Details Face ID, 4K HDR, and More

9to5Mac got exclusive iPad Pro leak details. The device is supposed to launch some time this month. Rumors include Face ID, 4K HDR, and a USB-C port.

iPad Pro Leak

The new iPad Pros are supposed to have an edge-to-edge display similar to the Apple Watch Series 4 and the new iPhones. But it sounds like the iPad Pro won’t have a notch. Face ID is also rumored to appear in the new iPads.

Another aspect of the rumor is a USB-C port. This will allow the iPad Pro to output 4K HDR videos to an external display. To manage this new feature there will be a new panel in the Settings app.

A new version of the Apple Pencil is also expected to appear. It sounds like it will pair to devices like AirPods do, so you won’t have to plug it in. Finally, the new iPad Pro will have a new magnetic connector to connect different accessories, like a Smart Keyboard.