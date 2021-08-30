The next iPhone will include technology that will allow users to text or call without cellular coverage. According to one very reliable analyst, the 5G baseband chip inside the iPhone 13 can text or call using low earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Anticipating the Next iPhone and Its New Features

In a recent note to investors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature the customized Qualcomm X60 baseband chip. Kuo has an excellent track record of predicting what features and capabilities Apple has in the pipeline.

With this hardware, the iPhone 13 can text or call without cell coverage. Instead of relying solely on your cell connection, your iPhone will be able to communicate directly with LEO satellites to call or text.

If this feature is turned on, it will mean much better coverage for your iPhone. Other smartphone brands are apparently waiting until 2022 to adopt the X65 baseband chip. Apple, somewhat surprisingly, appears poised to beat them all to the punch with the tech.

Ming does not seem to think that it will be used for Internet, only for calling and texting. Even so, those are arguably the most important features of your phone, especially when you were traveling or exploring the outdoors.

How Will the iPhone 13 Text or Call Using LEO Satellites?

Sun readers he already be familiar with space exes star link service. Space ex is a purveyor of hello orbit internet service. According to me satellite provider that is “most likely to cooperate with Apple is it technology and service coverage” would be*. The quote scenario” would be for the carriers work with. That would mean the cell phone carrier contracting directly with Globalstar, so the consumer doesn’t have to do so separately.

In years past, Apple has been building a team of engineers with expertise in satellite communications. Two former Google executives came on board to lead this team in 2017. Two years later #iPhone13, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman broke the news about this secret team.

Now, it seems we have some idea of how it might first enter the apple ecosystem. Rumors say apple is planning to bring LEO satellite asians two more devices future. These could include apples next reality headset, and electric vehicle, and more.