A report on Tuesday claims that Apple is working on technology that could help iPhones detect your depression, autism, and general cognitive decline (via WSJ).

Mental Health on iPhone

Researchers would use data such as physical activity, mobility, sleep patterns, typing behavior, and other data points detected with algorithms. Apple has partnerships with the University of California to study “stress, anxiety and depression.” and pharmaceutical company Biogen to study “mild cognitive impairment.”

Apple’s current health efforts focus on the Apple Watch, but rumors claim some health features could make their way to AirPods, and with this report—iPhone.