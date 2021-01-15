A report on Friday claims that Apple is working on upgraded MacBooks for later in 2021 (via Bloomberg).

2021 MacBook Pro Upgrade

Two models codenamed J314 and J316 would be 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. They will have MagSafe, upgrade processors and graphics, a new flat design (according to MacRumors), and the removal of the Touch Bar.

The return of MagSafe would let Macs charge faster than current USB-C Macs. With both MagSafe and the flat design, Apple may be wanting to bring its product line into parity.

One line at the end of the report mentions a MacBook Air redesign, but isn’t expected to appear until “long after the next MacBook Pros” which could indicate 2022.

This follows a rumor from earlier today of an iMac redesign with thinner bezels and the removal of the “chin”.

