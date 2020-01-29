Rumor: New Apple Products Coming Like Apple Tag, Bluetooth Headphones, iPad Pro, More

Ming-Chi-Kuo’s report concerning how the Coronavirus will affect Apple also included speculations on new Apple products (via 9to5Mac).

2020 Apple Products

Mr. Kuo claims that we’ll see the following products in the first of of 2020:

High-end Bluetooth headphones (probably Beats)

MacBooks with new scissor keys

New iPad Pro with scissor key Smart Keyboard

Smaller wireless charging mat

Apple Tag for Bluetooth tracking using Ultra-wideband (UWB)

The wireless charging mat rumor is surprising to me. The consumer market already has plenty of these charging mats, so Apple needs to have a mat with unique capabilities. But the other rumors aren’t new. We’re due for an iPad Pro refresh, plus Apple typically standardized keyboards across its product lines. Tile, along with other companies, is also suing Apple over its rumored Bluetooth tracker, and they wouldn’t have a lawsuit unless Apple has a product in the works.

