Reports Indicate iPhone 14 Lineup Likely to Start with 6GB of RAM

Reports are indicating that all four iPhone 14 models launching this year will come equipped with 6GB of RAM. This is according to reports from the Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

iPhone 14 Equipped with 6GB of RAM

TrendForce stated that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more powerful efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models will continue forward with LPDDR4X.

If the report proves to be accurate, the line iPhone 14 lineup would look something like this:

iPhone 13 mini:* 4GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13:* 4GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro:* 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro Max:* 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14:* 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Max:* 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Pro:* 6GB (LPDDR5)

iPhone 14 Pro Max:* 6GB (LPDDR5)

The report coincides with information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also claimed that all four iPhone 14 models will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and that iPhone 14 Pro models would see the update to LPDDR5.

TrendForce additionally suggests that the new iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to start with 256GB of storage. This is compared to 128GB for the iPhone 13 Pro Models. However, this information is not entirely certain, as the storage is listed in a chart as “TBD”.

Rumors from the Mill

Previous rumors also include that the two features likely to be exclusive for iPhone 14 Pro models will be a possible upgraded 48-megapixel camera lens and an A16 chip. The standard iPhone 14 models are likely going to continue with the A15 chip.

Further rumors for the iPhone 14 is that no iPhone 14 mini is expected this production season. However, Apple is likely planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, as well as 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. There are also rumors that the iPhone 14 may feature an “always-on” display.

It is likely that these devices will see an announcement at Apple’s usual September event, so long as there are no significant supply chain disruptions.

Foxconn did announce that they were having some COVID-19 related issues. However, production of the iPhone 14 is having no issues on the company’s end.