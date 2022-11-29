Rumor Suggests Sony to Supply Apple with New Image Sensor for iPhone 15 Series

Recent reports indicate that the iPhone 15 may be getting an advanced image sensor in thanks to Sony.

According to the report, the new image sensor will help take-in more light while also reducing overexposure and underexposure. The new sensors may also be a part of the continuing segmentation strategy found in the recent iPhone releases.

Rumors Suggest Sony Supplying Apple with Image Sensors for iPhone 15

A new report indicates that Sony Group may be supplying Apple with a new camera sensor for the iPhone 15 series. According to a report from Nikkei, the new image sensor developed by Sony Semiconductor Solutions is seeing manufacturing at a plant in Nagasaki, and that Sony plans on eventually shipping them to Apple as well other suppliers.

According to the report, the new image sensor tech is capable of doubling the “saturation signal level” within each individual pixel. The new sensors are capable of taking-in more light, while also helping reduce the chances of both over and underexposure. According to Nikkei, this will allow smartphone cameras to “clearly photograph a person’s face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight”.

Additionally, this new image sensor is possible in thanks to recent semiconductor architecture. The new architecture is capable of placing photodiodes and transistors within “separate substrate layers, allowing the sensor to add more photodiodes to the dedicated layer”.

As mentioned by AppleInsider, this new tech may only be found in the higher-end iPhone 15 models. While not confirmed, this would not be surprising considering that the iPhone 15 lineup will likely continue with a segmentation strategy.

Further Rumors from the Mill

In terms of the iPhone 15 camera, reports from Kuo suggest that the main camera won’t see an 8P lens. However, there are also rumors circulating that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope lens. According to Kuo, the periscope lens will be a feature across all future iPhone 16 Pro devices.

For the iPhone 15, there are also rumors that the entire lineup will feature the new Dynamic Island found in the iPhone 15 Pro series, whereas Mark Gurman predicts that the iPhone 15 is likely to ditch Touch ID. Lastly, a new rumor also suggests that the iPhone 15 may see a titanium chassis.

