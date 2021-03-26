A report on Friday claims that Apple is considering a rugged Apple Watch for hikers and other athletes (via Bloomberg).

Rugged Apple Watch

Sources tell Mark Gurman that Apple has had internal talks about a rugged Apple Watch, and we could see such a device in 2021 or 2022. It could be a special variant of the Watch like its Nike watch and Apple Watch SE.

Sometimes dubbed the “Explorer Edition” inside Apple, the product would have the same functionality as a standard Apple Watch but with extra impact-resistance and protection in the vein of Casio’s G-Shock watches.

Although Apple Watches are water resistant up to 50 meters, Apple Watch Explorer Edition could have a rubber exterior.