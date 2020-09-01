Russian lawmaker Fedora Tumusov introduced draft legislation on Tuesday that would cap the app fees at 20% for companies like Apple and Google (via Reuters).
App Store Commission Cap
If the bill is approved, Apple and Google could no longer charge 20% in fees, the subject of which currently draws criticism. The bill continues, saying that companies would also have to use a third of fee for a special training fund for IT specialists on a quarterly basis.
“Lowering the commission and having the ability to bring products to users is a growth opportunity for IT developers,” Tumusov wrote on social media.
Apple said it will appeal this bill.
