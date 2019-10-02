Russian Man Sues Apple for Turning Him Gay

A Russian man is suing Apple for US$15,300 over allegations that using his iPhone turned him gay (via The Moscow Times).

Lawsuit

D. Razumilov says that after receiving 69 GayCoins via a cryptocurrency app in 2017, he “decided to try same-sex relationships.” The unknown sender included a message with the payment which said, “Don’t judge without trying.” His complaint reads:

I can say after the passage of two months that I’m mired in intimacy with a member of my own sex and can’t get out. I have a steady boyfriend and I don’t know how to explain it to my parents. After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again.

He says that Apple was “manipulatively pushing me toward homosexuality” and is suing the company for US$15,300 (one million ruble).

Further Reading:

[Kamala Harris Asks Jack Dorsey to Suspend Donald Trump’s Twitter Account]

[OpenID Foundation Confirms Successful Sign In With Apple Implementation]