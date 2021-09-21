Safari 15 for Mac is now available for users running macOS Big Sur or Catalina. It brings with a new design and changes for tabs.

Safari 15 Avaialbe for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina Users

The updated web brower introduces support for some features that are going to be part of the forthcoming macOS Monterey. It includes Tab Groups, which are meant to help users organize tabs more easily access them across devices. The tabs themselves have been redesigned to be rounder and more defined. They also change to match the color of the web page. There is a compact tab bar option, letting users see more of a web page.

To manually install Safari 15: