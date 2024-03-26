Safari 17.4.1 Update for Older Versions of macOS Fixes Critical ‘WebRTC’ Exploit

Apple recently rolled out iOS 17.4.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 updates to eligible devices, packed with two security patches. However, those running older versions of iOS and macOS missed the update, so, Apple is now rolling out a standalone update for Safari with the same patches included in macOS Sonoma 14.4.1.

Therefore, the Safari 17.4.1 update is up and available for the eligible devices which again means not every device will receive the update. However, most of the devices in the market will have a bite of it.

Safari 17.4.1 Update Now Available for Older Versions of macOS

Safari 17.4.1 update addresses a critical exploit in WebRTC that previously allowed the execution of arbitrary code during image processing. But, now the company has tightened up how the program checks for input, which stops the potential vulnerability. Credit for the discovery and reporting of this exploit goes to Nick Galloway of Google Project Zero, as mentioned by Apple on its website. It’s especially available for macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura as a standalone Safari update.

To install the Safari 17.4.1 update on Mac, simply head over to the System Preferences app, click the General tab, and select Software Update. If there’s an update available, click Update Now to begin.

iOS 16.7.7 and iPadOS 16.7.7 Fix the Same Big Bug

Similarly, Apple has released iOS 16.7.7 and iPadOS 16.7.7 for eligible iPhones and iPads. These patches also address the WebRTC exploit to devices not compatible with the latest iOS 17. In addition, Apple details that the update is especially available for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation.

You can update your device to the latest security patch by heading to Settings, selecting General, and tapping on Software Update. If there’s an update available, tap Download and Install to get started.

