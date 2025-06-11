Safari for Windows Launched Today in Apple History

On June 11, 2007, Apple CEO Steve Jobs took the stage at WWDC to announce something unexpected: Safari 3 was coming to Windows. For the first time, Apple’s in-house browser would step into Microsoft’s domain. Jobs touted Safari as faster than Internet Explorer and Firefox, promising a superior browsing experience for hundreds of millions of PC users.

But what followed was far from a breakout moment. Safari for Windows failed to gain traction. Despite the bold claims of speed and simplicity, the browser arrived with bugs, limited functionality, and poor rendering issues that undermined its appeal. Within five years, Apple abandoned the effort, quietly ending support for the Windows version.

Apple’s Efforts to Expand Safari’s Reach

Bringing Safari to Windows mirrored Apple’s earlier move with iTunes, which had significantly widened the iPod’s market. With iTunes for Windows, Apple saw explosive adoption. The strategy made sense: reach beyond Mac users and embed Apple’s software in the Windows ecosystem.

Jobs hoped Safari would follow a similar trajectory. “We think Windows users are going to be really impressed when they see how fast and intuitive web browsing can be with Safari,” he said at the launch. He positioned Safari as the fastest browser available, offering features like SnapBack, private browsing, and resizable text fields.

However, this expansion was poorly timed. A year later, Google Chrome entered the market with a clean, reliable interface and rapid development cycle. Competing with Firefox, Internet Explorer, and now Chrome, Safari struggled to offer a compelling reason for users to switch.

Safari’s Windows Lifespan Ends Quietly

According to a Wired op-ed published the day after the launch, the reception was tepid at best. The article questioned who would voluntarily choose Safari on a PC, calling it an inferior product even by Apple’s own standards. Users cited frequent crashes, poor text rendering, and missing features like plugin support and session restore.

The rendering issues were particularly glaring. On some sites, Safari would convert text into black smudges or show unreadable symbols in place of content. Such problems not only damaged user experience but also contradicted Apple’s “it just works” mantra.

By 2012, Apple had stopped supporting Safari for Windows. When Safari 6.0 launched alongside OS X Mountain Lion, the Windows version was quietly dropped. It never returned.

In hindsight, Safari’s Windows experiment was a well-intentioned misstep. While Apple succeeded in extending its ecosystem with iTunes, Safari didn’t bring enough to the table. The market moved on, and so did Apple.