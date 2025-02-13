Safari Technology Preview 213 Brings Fixes and Enhancements

Apple has rolled out a new update for Safari Technology Preview, its experimental browser that allows users to test upcoming features before they make their way to the stable Safari version.

Safari Technology Preview 213 includes updates and fixes in several areas, including:

CSS

JavaScript

Web API

WebRTC

Web Extensions

Rendering

The latest version is available for macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia, Apple’s newest macOS release. Users who have already installed Safari Technology Preview can update it through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings. The browser can run alongside the regular version of Safari and is open to all users, even those without a developer account.

Apple launched Safari Technology Preview in 2016 as a way to gather feedback from developers and advanced users. While primarily designed for web development testing, it also provides an early look at features that may eventually be integrated into Safari.

For those interested, complete release notes are available on Apple’s Safari Technology Preview website, detailing all the improvements in this update.

via: MacRumors