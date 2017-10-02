Safeway Apple Pay is Rolling Out to Stores This Month

Apple Pay is being rolled out across Safeway’s fleet of grocery store locations around the U.S. The company announced Safeway Apple Pay through a tweet (below), and some redditors have reported already successfully using Apple Pay at their local Safeway.

Safeway Apple Pay

Hi, thanks for asking. We are in the process of rolling it out through the month of October. Have a great day. — Safeway (@Safeway) October 1, 2017

Safeway has over 900 grocery stores in the U.S., with the majority located along the West Coast in California, Oregon, and Washington. The grocery chain is the latest to roll out support for Apple Pay. Last month, grocery chain ALDI also announced it accepts Apple Pay at all of its locations. Regional competitor Lucky supermarket has supported Apple Pay for a while, as does Amazon-owned Whole Foods.