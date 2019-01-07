Samsung and Apple Announced AirPlay Support and new iTunes App for Smart TVs

A new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will launch on 2019 models of Samsung Smart TVs this spring. The devices will also support AirPlay 2. A firmware update will make these services available on 2018 models of Samsung Smart TVs.

iTunes App Launches on Samsung TV

Samsung announced Sunday that a new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will debut exclusively on Samsung Smart TVs. It will be available in over 100 countries. The devices will also support AirPlay 2 in 190 countries. The services will become available from spring 2019.

The new iTunes app will give users access to their iTunes library, let them browse the iTunes Store and buy or rent movies and TV episodes. Samsung said this will include access to the largest selection of 4K HDR movies. The company added that the new app will link with Samsung’s existing Smart TV Services such as Universal Guide, Bixby, and Search.

Commenting on the announcement, Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services, said: “We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad, and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home.”

Won-Jin Lee, Executive Vice President, Service Business of Visual Display at Samsung commented: “Bringing more content, value and open platform functionality to Samsung TV owners and Apple customers through iTunes and AirPlay is ideal for everyone.”

Apple Airplay Website Updated

Apple updated its AirPlay website following the announcement but did not name Samsung specifically. It said that “leading TV manufacturers are integrating AirPlay 2 directly into their TVs.” It explained that this means that “almost anything” can be shared or mirrored from an iOS device to a smart TV that has AirPlay 2 enabled. This includes being able to play music on the TV and sync it with an AirPlay 2-compatible speaker situated elsewhere.

Apple added that users will soon be able to use their iPhone as a remote. Controls will appear on the Lock screen and the Control Center and enable iPhones to play, pause, fast-forward, rewind, and adjust the volume on a TV.