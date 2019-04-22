Samsung Delays Galaxy Fold Media Events

Samsung has delayed two media events for its Galaxy Fold. The firm had planned to hold the events on Tuesday and Wednesday. The smartphone may now not be released until May at the earliest (via Wall Street Journal).

Reviewers Find Serious Problems with Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung had scheduled a Hong Kong media event for Tuesday and another in Shanghai on Wednesday. It planned to released the Galaxy Fold in the U.S. on Friday.

The delays came after reviewers reported the device bent, among other issues. Some reviewers ripped off part of the display by mistake. They thought it was a protective cover. Others found problems with a flickering screen or a hinge.

Samsung launched an internal to find out why the nearly $2,000 smartphone malfunctioned. A Samsung spokeswoman said: