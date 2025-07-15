Samsung Display to Kick Off Foldable Panel Production for Apple

Apple appears to be moving steadily toward the release of its first foldable iPhone, with multiple reports now confirming a 2026 launch window. Samsung Display is preparing to begin mass production of foldable OLED panels for the device in the fourth quarter of this year, signaling a concrete step in Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market.

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a crease-free display design and a book-style form factor. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has opted for Samsung Display’s foldable panel solution over in-house alternatives to ensure stable volume production. That decision puts Samsung Display in a strong position as Apple’s exclusive supplier for this new product category.

Samsung Secures Sole-Supplier Role

A report from Korea JoongAng Daily confirms that Samsung Display will start producing panels for Apple in Q4 2025. A source familiar with the matter told the outlet that Samsung’s manufacturing line in Asan, South Korea, is being reconfigured exclusively to fulfill Apple’s demand.

Analyst Han Chang-wook of UBI Research said Samsung Display is likely to retain its dominance in this space through 2026, due to its established capabilities and high yield rates. BOE, a key supplier for other Apple products, reportedly cannot meet Apple’s foldable quality standards. LG Display has no plans to enter the foldables market at all, according to the same report.

Ming-Chi Kuo, in a separate blog post, noted that Samsung’s crease-free display tech includes components from Fine M-Tec, which supplies internal hinges for the device. These hinges help reduce visible creasing by distributing bending stress more evenly. Fine M-Tec is expected to begin shipping parts in Q1 2026 and will likely secure over 80 percent of the supply share by expanding its Vietnam production line.

Apple Bets Big on Foldables

Image Credit: CNET

The foldable iPhone is more than just another product release. Apple’s entry comes at a time when the foldable smartphone market is showing signs of stagnation. According to Counterpoint Research, foldable shipments in 2024 grew by just 2.9 percent, with expectations for a decline in 2025.

Jene Park, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint, said Apple’s launch could reverse this slowdown. “It’s not a peak, it’s a regrouping. Apple’s entry and new clamshells will reinvigorate the segment in 2026,” he said.

Apple is also expected to introduce other advanced panel features, such as COE (Color Filter on Encapsulation) technology, to improve brightness and reduce power consumption. According to iM Securities analyst Chung Won-suk, these improvements could extend to the iPad and non-foldable iPhones starting in 2027.

With Samsung Display locked in as Apple’s only viable foldable panel supplier, and production ramping up in both South Korea and Vietnam, the pieces are falling into place. If all goes as planned, Apple’s foldable iPhone will land in the second half of 2026. That’s just in time to shake up a market in need of momentum.