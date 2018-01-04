Samsung Ready to Invent Face ID, Animoji for Galaxy S9

Samsung just announced a new chip dubbed Exynos 9 Series 9810 for its upcoming smartphone models that sports what the company is calling “realistic face-tracking filters as well as stronger security when unlocking a device with one’s face.” So it sounds a lot like Samsung is ready to invent Face ID and Animoji, both of which you can see in action on Apple’s iPhone X.

The custom chip will take advantage of neural networks and deep learning, according to Samsung, and will be more energy efficient. It also packs in its own separate processing space for secure tasks related to biometric data like fingerprint scanning, and face and iris scanning, plus its modem supports six carrier technologies.

Samsung says the chip is already in production so it’s a safe bet it’ll show up in the Galaxy S9 smartphone. It sure sounds like this is a direct response to Apple’s iPhone X, and hopefully it’ll be more secure than Samsung’s iris scanning technology.

[Thanks to The Verge for the heads up]