Samsung May Beat Apple to 2nm A20 Chips in 2026

Samsung may take the lead over Apple in the race to bring 2nm chipsets to smartphones. Reports say that Samsung’s Exynos 2600, built on its 2nm fabrication process, could arrive with the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026. On the other hand, Apple’s 2nm Apple A20 chip, produced by TSMC, is likely to debut with the iPhone 18 series in the second half of 2026.

Samsung Foundry has made big progress with its 2nm technology and plans to start mass production of the Exynos 2600 by late 2025. This chipset is expected to power the Galaxy S26 lineup, making Samsung the probable first company to give phones with a 2nm processor. Meanwhile, TSMC’s timeline for 2nm mass production suggests Apple will add this technology to its devices later in 2026.

Qualcomm is also preparing for its own 2nm chipsets in 2026 but relies on TSMC for production. This means Qualcomm may follow Samsung in giving smartphones with this new technology.

Both Samsung and TSMC are working to overcome challenges related to yield and performance. Samsung hopes to avoid past issues seen with its Exynos series by improving efficiency and stabilizing production. TSMC’s trial yields for its 2nm process appear promising but still need refinement.

If Samsung succeeds, it could briefly outpace both Apple and Qualcomm in adding cutting-edge processors to smartphones, marking an important point in the competitive semiconductor market.

More here.