Samsung Announces Biometric SSD T7 Touch

Samsung announced a biometric SSD called T7 Touch. It’s secured by your fingerprint for an extra layer of security.

T7 Touch SSD

The hard drive is secured with AES-256 encryption, a built-in fingerprint scanner, and password protection. It comes in 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB storage options, a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable, and a read/write speed of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively.

Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Biz Team, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics:

Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them. Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor.

The T7 Touch is available “starting this month” with prices of US$129.99 for the 500 GB model, US$229.99 for 1 TB, and US$399.99 for 2 TB.

