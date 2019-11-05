Bernie Sanders Criticizes Apple’s California Housing Plan

Bernie Sanders is criticizing Apple’s US$2.5 billion California housing plan, saying the tech giant is partially responsible for creating a housing crisis in the first place.

Back in September Mr. Sanders unveiled his Housing For All plan, which would fund housing for all U.S. residents by way of a wealth tax on the top 0.001% of income earners. In an email statement Mr. Sanders mentioned Apple:

Apple’s announcement that it is entering the real estate lending business is an effort to distract from the fact that it has helped create California’s housing crisis – all while raking in $800 million of taxpayer subsidies, and keeping a quarter trillion dollars of profit offshore, in order to avoid paying billions of dollars in taxes.

He continued by saying that he would make companies like Apple “pay their fair share.”

