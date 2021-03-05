Sarah Niles has joined the cast of Apple TV+ hit series Ted Lasso as a series regular. Deadline reported that she will play AFC Richmond’s sports psychologist, called Sharon.

Sarah Niles to be Ted Lasso Series Regular

The actor has previously been in the Apple TV+ movie Trying, and the HBO limited series I May Destroy You. She also has a well-regarded stage career in the UK. Work on season two of the comedy series is already underway, and the show will return for season three as well. Its co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis recently claimed the first Golden Globe for Apple TV+ for his performance in the show.