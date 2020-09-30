Satechi launched its 100W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger on Wednesday. It offers USB-C Power Delivery in a compact size for US$79.99.

Satechi GaN Charger

The charger can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full power by itself (100W) and a 13-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro full power simultaneously (60W and 30W). Users can also charge a third device with the additional USB-A port.

Additionally, today through Friday, October 2 Satechi is giving customers a 20% off introductory discount on a new charger using the code GANPOWER on Satechi.net.

The advantages of gallium nitride chargers is their efficient charging. They don’t require as many components as silicon chargers, and the material conducts electricity at higher voltages than silicon. Less energy is lost to heat which means these chargers are smaller and more compact than silicon chargers.