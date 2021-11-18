Satechi’s New Wireless Charger Powers Three Devices at Once

Satechi’s new 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is perfect for people who have an iPhone 12 and later, AirPods or AirPods Pro, and an Apple Watch. It’s available to purchase for US$119.99.

3-in-1 Charger

Featuring modules to power up three essential Apple devices in one convenient dock, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger quickly charges an iPhone 13 (7.5W) via MagSafe, Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) at the same time, ideal for when users need a quick boost in between meetings or for recharging devices overnight

Equipped with sleek stainless-steel legs and an aluminum build, the charger compliments every tech device and fits seamlessly into any home or office aesthetic, including a kitchen counter, nightstand or work desk. It works in both portrait and landscape modes, making it easy to answer FaceTime calls or reply to texts and emails while charging.

A 20W power adapter is required and sold separately.