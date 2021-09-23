Satechi has launched three chargers in time for the iPhone 13. One is a magnetic wireless car charger, one is a 40W dual USB-C PD car charger, and the third is a 20W USB-C PD wall charger. Each one is available to purchase today.

New Satechi Chargers

Compatible with MagSafe, the Magnetic Wireless Car Charger features Qi-wireless charging and a user-friendly air vent clip-on design. Its minimal, cord-free design provides drivers the ability to easily charge devices while keeping eyes on the road. Whether on a long road trip or short commute to work, users can enjoy essential applications like GPS navigation, music apps, Bluetooth calling, and more, while never having to worry about running out of battery. US$44.99

Designed with convenience in mind, the 40W Dual USB-C Car Charger simultaneously charges two devices (20W each) and fits in most car cigarette lighters to effortlessly power devices while on the road. The car charger is a must-have gadget for road trips with family and friends, and as an added bonus, its sleek aluminum design matches nearly any car interior. US$29.99

The 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger is the brand’s most compact Satechi charger yet. Its USB-C power delivery efficiently charges devices from 0% to 50% in only 30 minutes – just in time to make those important Zoom meetings or when needing a quick charge when running late. In times where there’s less than 30 minutes to charge, the device’s foldable plug means user’s can throw it in any bag without worrying about it taking up valuable space. US$17.99

The 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger is available for pre-order exclusively at Satechi.net for US$29.99, shipping out the first week of October. Purchase the Magnetic Wireless Car Charger and the 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger together at Satechi.net from now until September 30, 2021 and receive 20% off with code CAR20.