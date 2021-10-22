Satechi has unveiled the latest addition to its line of adapters, the USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter. It uses a single USB-C port that expands to feature a built-in SSD storage compartment (supports M.2 SATA SSD only) and four additional ports. The adapter is ready to purchase for US$89.99.

USB-C Adapter With SSD Compartment

The USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter features a built-in SSD storage compartment and fast data transfer rates (up to 5 Gbps) to easily increase memory storage and hold important file backups safely in one place. The Hybrid Multiport Adapter additionally includes two USB-A 3.0 data ports for more data transfer options via USB devices peripherals, making it even easier to import and save files from other devices, drives, and more.

While using the Hybrid Multiport Adapter, users can enjoy 4K HDMI output on their display. With a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, the adapter offers an overall smoother viewing experience for work or play. The adapter is additionally equipped with a USB-C PD charging port and up to 100W of power (15W used by the hub for operation), enabling connected devices to stay charged throughout the day.