On Thursday Satechi revealed a new aluminum stand for iPad Pro, and it has built-in ports for accessories like SD cards, USB-A, 4K HDMI, USB-C PD charging, and an audio jack.

It’s available for US$99.99 but you can get 20% off using the code IPADPRO, valid until June 6, 11:59 AM PST.

Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro

Compatible Devices
2021 iPad Pro M1, 2020/2018 iPad Pro, 2020 iPad Air, 2020 MacBook Pro M1, 2019/2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro, 2020 MacBook Air M1, 2018 MacBook Air, Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Go, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Google PixelBook. Requires a USB-C PD port for full compatibility.

This new stand is smaller than the Satechi foldable stand I reviewed in February. This one has a slimmer profile that the company says is great for travelers or working from home.

