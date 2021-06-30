Satechi’s newest product is a stand + hub combo for the Mac mini that includes an SSD enclosure. It’s available to purchase for US$99.99. You can get 15% off using code MACMINISSD at checkout – valid until July 7 midnight PST.

Mac mini Stand

The product includes a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, 3.5mm headphone jack port, and an internal SSD enclosure. It includes screws and a screwdriver for easy set-up.

Compatible Devices

2020 M1 Mac Mini & 2018 Mac Mini. Not available in space gray. Does not support 2017 & earlier Mac Mini models.

SSD drive not included. Internal SSD enclosure only fits M.2 SSD drives, does not work with NVMe.

USB-A ports will not charge iPads or support SD readers, including Apple SuperDrive. Satechi recommends connecting one bus-powered device at a time.

The USB-C port has data speeds up to 5 Gbps, no charging or video. The USB-A ports support speeds up to 5 Gbps and doesn’t support charging or CD drives, including Apple’s own SuperDrive.