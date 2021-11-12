Satechi Releases Pro Hub Mini Dock for 2021 MacBook Pro Computers

This week Satechi unveiled its newest product, the Pro Hub Mini. Specifically aimed at the 2021 MacBook Pros the dock adds missing ports for the computers. It ships early January 2022 for US$69.99 and you can get 25% off with the code PROHUB.

Pro Hub Mini Dock

Ports

1 x USB 4 – up to 96W charging, up to 6K 60Hz display output, up to 40 Gbps data transfer

2 x USB-A 3.0 data ports – up to 5 Gbps, does not support charging or CD drives

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x USB-C data port – up to 5 Gbps

1 x Audio jack port

Compatible Devices

2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch (M1 Pro & Max)

2020/2019/2018/2017 MacBook Pro

2021 MacBook Air M1

2020/2018 MacBook Air

With a multitude of options for fast data transfer and its modern aluminum design, the Pro Hub Mini packs all your essential ports in one sleek, user-friendly hub. Simply, plug and play to complete your 2021 MacBook Pro experience.