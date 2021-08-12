On Thursday Satechi unveiled a USB-C hub that clamps onto the 2021 M1 iMac. It’s available to purchase for US$54.99. Use code IMAC15 for 15% off at checkout. It starts shipping by mid-September.

iMac USB-C Hub

1 x USB-C data port – up to 5 Gbps, does not support charging/video

3 x USB-A 3.0 data ports – up to 5 Gbps, does not support charging or CD readers, including Apple SuperDrive

Micro/SD card reader slots

The hub is designed to clamp onto the front of the iMac chin using adjustable knobs. It then plugs into one of the USB-C ports on the back.